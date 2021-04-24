Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

UPST stock opened at $107.38 on Thursday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $165.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.93.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

