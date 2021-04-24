US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

USX opened at $10.03 on Thursday. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $499.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,002.00 and a beta of 2.01.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

