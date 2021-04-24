V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.64.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $149.01 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of -225.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.