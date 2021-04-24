V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.