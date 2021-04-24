Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NYSE VLO opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,338.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $326,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 139,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 137,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

