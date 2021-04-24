Validity Reaches Market Cap of $11.36 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00005311 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Validity has a market cap of $11.36 million and $21,115.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017496 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.66 or 0.01263132 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,287,921 coins and its circulating supply is 4,285,677 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

