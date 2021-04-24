Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $242.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is enhancing its productivity and overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Engineered Support Structures unit is witnessing solid sales volume growth in North American transportation market and wireless communications market. Valmont is also seeing growth in lighting and traffic products in North America. Also, it is focused on pursuing acquisitions and expand capacities to boost growth. Valmont also has a strong liquidity position. However, the company is facing certain volume-related headwinds in the Coatings business. Challenges in the Access Systems business is another concern for the company. Also, higher raw material costs are likely to hurt margins in the Utility Support segment.”

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $242.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $251.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.49.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

