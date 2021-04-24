Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.33.

VMI opened at $242.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.69 and its 200-day moving average is $194.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $251.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

