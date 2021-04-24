Valobit Achieves Market Cap of $6.33 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Valobit has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Valobit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Valobit has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $12,059.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00269664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004050 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,454.08 or 1.00220160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.57 or 0.00631404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.63 or 0.01012510 BTC.

About Valobit

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,172,980 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io.

Buying and Selling Valobit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valobit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

