Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Trimmed by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $195.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.98. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $195.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

