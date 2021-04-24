Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,061,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vectrus by 1,231.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

