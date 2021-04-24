Velas Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $271.73 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000858 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001902 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

