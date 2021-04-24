Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

VLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

