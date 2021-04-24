Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post sales of $21.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.36 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $14.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $100.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $101.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $117.60 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venus Concept.

VERO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO remained flat at $$1.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 135,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

