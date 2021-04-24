Venus (XVS) Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $61.16 or 0.00122001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $587.19 million and $78.99 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,129.77 or 1.00004244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00037281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004396 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,601,488 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

