Verizon Communications Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

