Verizon Communications Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.03.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 49.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 22.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 82,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

