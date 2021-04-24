Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.93 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 2,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 484,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

DSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $39.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viant Technology stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

