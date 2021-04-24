VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.60

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 23644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

