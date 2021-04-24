VideoCoin (VID) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $348,999.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $56.36 million and approximately $348,999.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 698.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 614.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

