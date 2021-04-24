Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.61. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

