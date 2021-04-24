Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up approximately 6.3% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,212,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,564,922. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

