Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Virtu Financial worth $30,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

