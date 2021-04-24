Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $32.50

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

