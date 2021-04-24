Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $239,000.

NCZ stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

