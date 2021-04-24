Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $258.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $231.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. increased its position in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

