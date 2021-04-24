Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $29.23 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.91. 2,059,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.93.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

