Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,653. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

