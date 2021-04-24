Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.76. 28,409,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,616,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.21 and a 200-day moving average of $206.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

