Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 534 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.19. 7,489,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,354. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

