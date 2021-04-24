Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Vivendi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale began coverage on Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

