VNX Exchange Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112,806.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $112,806.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 62.3% against the dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNX Exchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00648825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.09 or 0.07726416 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.