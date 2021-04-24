Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €290.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €249.93 ($294.04).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €229.50 ($270.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €223.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €168.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

