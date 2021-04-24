Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

