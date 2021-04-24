Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 235 target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOLV.B. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 266 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 220.18.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

