Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report sales of $375.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.74 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $444.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 154.56 and a beta of 1.48.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.