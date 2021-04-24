Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WBA. Cowen boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

