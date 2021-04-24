Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRTBY. DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.66 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.