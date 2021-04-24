Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.20). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 623,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

