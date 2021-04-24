Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Webster Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Webster Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

