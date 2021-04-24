Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 460 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $26.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.