Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires Shares of 3,684 Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

NYSE:CLII opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

About Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

