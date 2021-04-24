Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,999 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 344.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMLP opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $507.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

