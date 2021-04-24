Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.