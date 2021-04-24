Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

