West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $325.36

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $325.36 and last traded at $324.85, with a volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

