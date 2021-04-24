Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Winpak to a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Winpak stock opened at C$43.56 on Friday. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$38.73 and a 12-month high of C$52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 9.43.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Winpak will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 4.32%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

