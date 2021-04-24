WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. WNS updated its FY22 guidance to $2.98-3.21 EPS.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $73.53. 210,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.