WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $277,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth $222,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.7% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

