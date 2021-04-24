WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $19,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $315.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $318.37.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.